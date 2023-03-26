BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Aurora Borealis Madness
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
17 views • 03/26/2023

On March 12, 2023 our sun erupted a large coronal mass ejection that travelled away from the earth. This was a kill shot! Fortunately it went the other direction. Twelve days later on March 24, 2023, the sun bombarded us with solar particles based on a large coronal hole. Due to our weakening magnetosphere (Ozone Layer), the earth experienced a G4 solar storm that caused extreme aurora borealis throughout most American States. That's rare. This solar storm is spawning weather disturbances across the world, like tornadoes, lightning storms and earthquakes. Are solar storms biblical? If solar storms cause madness, is it biblical? Should we expect increasing disasters through 2026?

Keywords
bible prophecyrevelationend of dayssolar stormsseven sealsaurora borealis
