© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Back in America after 13-Years Abroad - THIS Shocked Us the Most! We're shocked at some of these cheaper prices compared to Baja Mexico! But we won't go into too much detail about that in this video. This first video is more of our travels into the US and what we have observed so far throughout our travels. The way everyone talks, thought we'd be heading into some terrible things. So far, so good. We'll definitely do another video about prices though...