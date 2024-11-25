BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump & Elon: Peace In Our Times?
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
35 followers
Follow
22 views • 6 months ago

According to sources, Trump and Elon are working secretly at Mar-a-Lago on a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. Is this biblical? According to the Bible, there will be wars and rumors of wars and then according to 1 Thessalonians 5:3 and Ezekiel 38:11 there will be a brief interval of peace prior to the reign of the Antichrist Beast System. Trump and Elon seem to be setting up the peace part of Bible prophecy, first with Russia and Ukraine, then to Israel and their neighbors. The Gog War will start after that time of peace.

Report: US and European Officials Discussed Giving Ukraine Nuclear Weapons https://news.antiwar.com/2024/11/22/report-us-and-european-officials-discussed-giving-ukraine-nuclear-weapons/

trumpbible prophecypeacerevelationend of dayselon
