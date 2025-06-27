GEOENGINEERING WHISTELBLOWER SPEAKS OUT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former Air Force Staff Sergeant and Bioenvironmental Engineering Craftsman Kristen Meghan shares her explosive story as a geoengineering whistleblower. Over a decade ago, while tracking chemical inventories on a military base, she discovered toxic substances she now believes were tied to covert weather modification programs. Her testimony raises urgent questions about what’s really happening in our skies.
