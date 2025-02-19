Alzheimer’s is a physician caused disease

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Dani Paso



It didn’t even occur in people over 40 years ago!!! And now it’s the #4 killer of people in the USA over age 65!! What is Alzheimer’s disease? Well, it’s the disappearing of your brain’s insulation, the Myelin!! What is Myelin made out off? It’s made from CHOLESTEROL!!! ”If you go on a low Cholesterol diet or cholesterol medication, it’s the fastest way to Alzheimer’s disease”





Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington