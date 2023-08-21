BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Reality of Child Protective Services and the Court System
unbroken.global
unbroken.global
19 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 08/21/2023

Max is joined by Dee, Julia and Rachel in a discussion of Child Protection in Australia. Dee, Rachel and Julia describe how the system routinely kidnaps children and profits financially in doing so. Children are taken by fraud or force and once mothers enter the system, they lose their rights and their children, who are exploited and trafficked by the state. The discussion looks at why we consent to these predatory systems and how those designated to protect children in fact exist to harvest them. The overall Satanic structure and the manipulation of the courts is unmasked. These heroic women talk about their fight to expose these state-sanctioned abuses and offer ideas for how to return to morality and protect our most vulnerable.

Keywords
traffickingcpschild protective servicesmaxaustrailiaunbrokenlowen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy