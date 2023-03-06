DHS Has a Rogue Domestic Surveillance Program Nobody Knows About

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Department of Homeland Security )DHS0 has a secret program gathering domestic intelligence, a revelation found in internal documents reviewed by Politico . The program, I&A, is dangerously close to a domestic surveillance program that could easily be politicized and misused. It can potentially turn us into a police state with an East German-style STASI (The Ministry for State Security).
Significant numbers of employees have raised concerns that it is illegal.
DHS’s time would be better spent securing the borders . Terrorists and criminals from around the world are pouring through.
Source: https://www.independentsentinel.com/dhs-has-a-rogue-domestic-surveillance-program-no-one-knows-about/