Maduro: Only Putin & Xi can resolve the Iran-Israel conflict - Venezuelan Pres Maduro
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
50 views • 3 months ago

Only Putin and Xi can resolve the Iran-Israel conflict — Venezuelan President Maduro

‘They have the power, honor, and credibility to ensure real negotiations—not deception for more war’

Adding:

🇮🇷💥🇮🇱Iran ready for nuclear talk, but Israel's aggression should stop first - report

Iranian officials have reportedly told mediators they are open to resuming nuclear talks, which were disrupted by Israeli strikes — provided that Tel Aviv halts its attacks, according to The Washington Post. 

Oman and Qatar are leading efforts to mediate between the two Middle Eastern powers.

Meanwhile, Axios claimed the White House was discussing with Tehran the possibility of a meeting between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi this week.

Adding: 

The head of Iran’s General Staff has publicly warned Israeli civilians to leave Tel Aviv and Haifa “to save their lives.”

Adding partial from CNN World just now:

The US military is preparing for Trump's approval to refuel Israeli aircraft during attacks on Iran.

This is one of the reasons for sending more than 30 American aerial refueling aircraft to the Middle East. Refueling Israeli aircraft would fall within the scope of American military intervention.

— CNN.

