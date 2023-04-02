Joe Biden is OK with Ecocide, Climate Change & Destruction of Indigenous Communities

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thoughts on recently approved ConocoPhillips' Willow project, an oil drilling plan for northern Alaska, and how and why Joe Biden's administration (unsurprisingly) didn't turn it down despite their earlier promises of green policy.
➤ WEBSITE: https://kharza.net/
SOCIAL MEDIA:
➔ Tumblr: https://kazimirkharza.tumblr.com/
➔ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KazimirKharza
➔ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/KazimirKharza/
➔ Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/kazimir
➔ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kazimirkharza