BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hormone Myths & Misconceptions with Sherry Allen
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
102 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
25 views • 03/27/2024

Naturally maintaining proper hormone balance can greatly improve your health and quality of life throughout various life stages. In fact, it’s common for patients to attribute their alleviation of many symptoms to natural hormone therapy. Unfortunately, there are a lot of myths and misconceptions on the subject and our guest, Sherry Allen, has heard them all.

Sherry has been a New Guest Consultant at Hotze Health & Wellness Center since 2004 and consults with new patients who are contemplating natural hormone replacement therapy.  In fact, most guests call as a last resort and common complaints are low energy, hair loss, joint pain, lack of focus/concentration, poor sleep, and low libido.

Join Dr. Hotze and his guest Sherry Allen today as they answer common hormone myths and misconceptions and discuss the importance of maintaining hormone balance throughout your life! Learn about the importance differences between synthetic hormones and natural bioidentical hormones and how they may be just what your body needs to function optimally.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

Keywords
healthdr steven hotzewellness revolutionhormone balancehormone myths
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy