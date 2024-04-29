Anbaric - The Objector - New rock release April 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A hero in our eyes
In this cold world of lies
Followed his belief
Facing opposition, ridicule and scorn
The Objector
Without a gun in hand
With strength he made his stand
Followed his belief
Facing opposition, ridicule and scorn
The Objector
Followed his belief
Facing percecution, a soldier so torn
The Objector
Through the fire and the smoke
Through hell, he carried wounded men
Never falling apart
Risking his life, time and time again