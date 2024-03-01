One [Migrant] Crime Is Too Many

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here’s What They’re Doing Now
* People don’t see it like that — because it’s not the reality.
* We shouldn’t have any migrant crime.
* Illegals have no rights and are not ‘newcomers’.
* [Bidan] is illegitimate; he is doing things that no duly-elected president would do.
* You don’t need this in your life.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3430: Lies Of The Regime & Redefining Immigration (1 March 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4gmvyc-episode-3430-lies-of-the-regime-and-redefining-immigration.html