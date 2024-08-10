EARTHQUAKE SEASON IN JAPAN🇯🇵? 🤩🐶

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There’s been a whole lotta shaking going on here in Japan! There are even warnings of a future Mega-Quake that’s said to be long overdue. Oh well, what will be will be. In the meantime, I’ve got gardening and cooking and baking to do!
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll