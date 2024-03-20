ALEX JONES [1 of 4] Wednesday 3/20/24 • TEXAS RISING, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
TEXAS RISING: Lone Star State Pulls Over 8 Billion Out of BlackRock & Is Leading Way to Secure US Border
The White House is now gaslighting Americans by saying Texas will “sow chaos” if law enforcement arrests and deports illegals!
Meanwhile, France & Russia confirm buildup of NATO troops for invasion of Ukraine! Special guests include Anthony Rubin of Muckraker and whistleblower Carlos Arellano sharing the latest on the border and more!
• Follow @RealAlexJones on X
• https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex
• JonesCrowder.com
*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***
Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media
https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel
*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***
https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel
INFOWARS LINKS
• https://www.InfowarsStore.com
• https://www.PrepareToday.com
#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson