[Jun 24, 2020] Refuse To Social Distance? New Study Says You May Be A Psychopath! [Spiro Skouras]

Are you tired of social distancing? Tired of the lockdowns? Do you find yourself wishing things would just go back to normal like they were in 2019 when we were all just regular debt slaves to the central banks?

Well then you just might be a psychopath. That’s right according to a brand new peer reviewed study published on May 31st 2020 people who ignore the new normal protocols like social distancing display certain antagonistic personality traits.

Luckily, These traits have been identified and they are called the dark triad.

It appears we are fast approaching a time when opposing the establishment and questioning the government will be considered a mental disorder.

Adaptive and Dark Personality Traits in the Covid-19 Pandemic: Predicting Health-behavior Endorsement and the Appeal of Public-health Messages

http://web.archive.org/web/20200624192146/https://psyarxiv.com/chgkn/

Psychopathic traits linked to non-compliance with social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic

http://web.archive.org/web/20200624192146/https://www.youtube.com/redirect?q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.psypost.org%2F2020%2F06%2Fpsychopathic-traits-linked-to-non-compliance-with-social-distancing-guidelines-amid-the-coronavirus-pandemic-56980&event=video_description&v=Udn1YTgBPws&redir_token=II3OcqK_StfWCIgoWtiK1l-wmr18MTU5MzExMjkwNkAxNTkzMDI2NTA2

Please like and share this video. Also if you haven't already, hit that subscribe button and click the bell to turn on your notifications. Also make sure you download the FESM&Z Clock App. So many new features have been added recently and you don't want to miss out. Are you a blue dot? Turn on your friend finder and see others around your area. Add a yearly subscription and get access to the premium video chat, messenger system, and games! You will love it!

