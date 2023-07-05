BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🐔🌱 Unveiling The Quirks And Challenges Of Keeping Chickens! 🙈🌿
Surviving Hard Times
Surviving Hard Times
191 views • 07/05/2023

Let's dive into the Challenges of Keeping Chickens with Dawn Gallop!

She explains One of the main things to consider is their carefree attitude towards where they do their business. 🚫💩

If they roam freely, they may munch on your grass, turning that lush green into bare dirt.

It's one of the challenges you might face. But here's an interesting question: Can they strip an area bare in just one day? 🌱

The answer is yes, especially if you have a large area and you're moving them around.

Meat birds, in particular, can transform a grassy patch into bare ground in no time. 🌾

Curious to learn more don’t miss the opportunity to listen the full episode by just clicking the link https://bit.ly/3rg5c9m.

chickensbackyard poultrychicken challenges
