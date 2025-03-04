🦴💔 The Hidden Impact of Bone Fractures on Mental Health 🧠😟

🤔 Did you know that breaking a bone isn’t just a physical injury—it can have serious effects on your mental health too? 😨





🤝🧑 Join Dr. Tomasz Forfa, a former physician, educator, and advocate for natural osteoporosis reversal, as he uncovers the emotional and psychological toll of fractures and how they impact long-term well-being.





🎶 http://tinyurl.com/5dspxmw5





🚨 Key Facts:





🔹 Up to 10% of older adults require long-term care after a fracture. 🏥

🔹 Muscle loss & poor coordination increase the risk of another fracture by 86%! 😱

🔹 Fear of falling again can lead to reduced activity, further muscle deterioration & declining mental health.





💡 Learn how to stay strong, mobile & independent—and take charge of your bone health & mental well-being!





🔗 Click the link in our bio or description to listen now! 👆✨