Fake hero reptilian Donald Trump say AntiChrist will deliver you from his own nuclear war he creates

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (September 2023). The “Black Sun” Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet’s Saturn Saturnalian Satanist cybernetic Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar Donald Trump, who together with the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers Satanist faction’s shapeshifting Draco reptilian chimera fake aliens are planning the nuclear war to create their NWO, is saying that U.S. president Hillary Clinton’s empty clone puppet Joe Biden who is playing the role of the villain is to blame for the nuclear war and destruction, and he will bring the world to a one-world peace under the fake hero savior AntiChrist. He gave military equipment to the Nazi 5th Reich’s android & cybernetic hybrid police. Donald Trump is making himself look like the hero, who will save the world from the catastrophe of the nuclear war and economic crash that his own Illuminati NWO will create to set up the one-world government and one-world economy and one-world religion. Do not be deceived, dear brethren. He deceived the people already once, and they are fools, but the people who get fooled twice are double fools. They are what the Donald Trump and the AntiChrist calls as “draining the swamp.” End of transmission…





