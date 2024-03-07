Jamie Foxx: "I Passed Away."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The last time I made a video about Jamie Foxx was June 1 2023, not long after his hospitalization due to his "mysterious" Covid vaccine injury. Now all these months later the mainstream media claims that Mr. Foxx asked a room full of people during a presentation, "Was it like this before I passed away?" Does this confirm that the real Jamie Foxx did indeed lose his life to his vaccine injury, and they are covering it up?