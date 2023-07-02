Honor, Loyalty, Sacrifice: Notes on Matthew

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Broad is the way that leads to destruction.
Narrow is the way that lead to life -- few find it.
The brothers of Jesus.
The identity and destiny of Pharisees.
https://www.jpost.com/Blogs/Past-Imperfect-Confronting-Jewish-History/Who-Were-the-Pharisees-404112
https://www.jpost.com/Opinion/No-Holds-Barred-Is-the-New-Testament-antisemitic-597774