© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dr. Marty Makary: "The Biggest Deliverer of Misinformation Has Been the U.S. Government"
They told us:
1. Natural immunity offers little protection.
2. School closures reduce transmission.
3. Myocarditis from the vaccine is less common than the infection.
4. Lab leak from Wuhan is a "conspiracy theory."
5. Data on the bivalent booster is 'crystal clear.'
And they were wrong, at best, about all of it.
https://rumble.com/v2bbg2u-dr.-marty-makary-the-biggest-deliverer-of-misinformation-has-been-the-u.s.-.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=15