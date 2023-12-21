Create New Account
Bashar: Humanity At A Crossroads
Thomas Smith
Published 2 months ago

Daryl Anka talks about Bashar's ideas of why the world is so crazy right now, and the fact that Humanity as a whole is at a crossroads and must choose, en masse, which direction to take as a civilization...

The Battle For Freedom On Earth
https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/12-2023

evolutionbasharcrossroadsworld chaosprobable realitiesparallel earthshuman choice

