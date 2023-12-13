Create New Account
Is Real Journalism a Crime Now?
Rick Langley
Is Real Journalism a Crime Now?

The Biden administration accused journalist Owen Shroyer of spreading "disinformation" about the 2020 election and sent him to federal prison on a misdemeanor charge. He just got out.

owen shroyer

