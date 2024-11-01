Moscow Officially Declared That Russian Army Is Destroying Hundreds of NATO Soldiers Every Day

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A few minutes ago, the Russian Defense Ministry officially announced that amid the plight of the Ukrainian occupation army in the Kursk region, the Ukrainian High Military Command continues its desperate attempts to attack the positions of Russian troops in the 'Glushkovsky' district of the Kursk region. According to representatives of the Russian military department, the Ukrainian Army is trying to break through Russian troops' defenses in the 'Glushkovsky' district of the Kursk oblast to release Ukrainian troops trapped in the 'Koronevsky' and 'Sudzhansky' districts of this Russian region.......................................................................................................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/