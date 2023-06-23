The Titus Submarine/Titanic Psyop part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Was the Titus submarine taken out because that's not really the Titanic down there? Was it in fact the Olympus the sister ship that was swapped out by the elite bankers so the Federal Reserve could be established on Jekyll Island. Was this a hit job and the story we're hearing is a cover story? Even the far right is being played with the story that the sub was operated by woke diversity hires?