Reflections Of Heavy Metal Particulates Over L.A. 9/8/22 -- CALIFORNIA
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
73 views • 03/15/2023

To me this appears pure evil....seriously. This is not anything created by nature in my opinion. I think I would have remembered something like this growing up. Today I was hearing talks of a hurricane approaching us for tomorrow. My guess is that all the filth put in the sky today was to dry up all the moisture and kill the storm. I could be wrong but I have seen this move many times. We will have major rain predicted...then the operations spew megatons of powderous substance in the sky..and dries us up once again....so back to the drought. Getting rid of my TV was the best thing I ever did. The media is fully responsible for so many people buying into very harmful lies.


Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4


Mike Decker

https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

David Albert Yates UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0IVd0Oe2uBvXWlTBomcg7A/videos


Shared from and subscribe to:

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos

vaccineschemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21geo-engineeringtranshumanismmasksthe great resetc-ovid hoax
