🔋 1. The 2035 EV Mandate Is a Bluff That Will Fizzle Out Key Point: Mike argues that Canada's plan to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035 is impossible, unsustainable, and will eventually be scrapped—likely by 2025 or 2026. Contextual Headlines: “Canada to require all new cars be zero-emissions by 2035” – CBC News “Industry experts warn Canada’s 2035 EV targets are not realistic without massive grid overhaul” – Financial Post ⚙️ 2. Electric Vehicles Aren’t Truly “Green” Key Point: The EV industry relies heavily on fossil fuels to produce parts like rubber, resins, and plastics. Mike asserts we lack enough above-ground petroleum resources to transition all Canadian cars to EVs. Contextual Headlines: “Electric cars still depend on oil to be built — from tires to interior materials” – Bloomberg “EV manufacturing’s hidden cost: Oil-intensive materials” – Forbes 🪫 3. Lithium Extraction Is Environmentally and Ethically Destructive Key Point: Lithium-ion batteries are not clean, and their extraction involves child or slave labor in countries like the DRC. Mike also points out Alberta’s lithium industry was sold to Chinese interests. Contextual Headlines: “Congo's child labor problem in lithium mines” – The Guardian “Chinese firms dominate Canada’s lithium sector after buying out key resources” – Globe & Mail 💨 4. Carbon Isn’t the Enemy – It's Part of a Natural Cycle Key Point: Trees require carbon dioxide to survive. The push to eliminate carbon output is counterproductive and ignores basic ecological science. Contextual Headlines: “Trees absorb CO2, but carbon removal has limits” – Nature “CO2: Not all bad? Some ecosystems depend on it” – Scientific American 💸 5. The EV Push Is a Massive Money Laundering Scheme Key Point: Mike argues that the EV agenda is not about the environment, but about funneling public money through fake green projects, subsidies, and empty manufacturing promises. Contextual Headlines: “Billions pledged for EV plants with few jobs to show for it” – National Post “Green subsidies criticized as cash grabs by foreign-owned automakers” – Toronto Star 🗳️ 6. EVs Are Part of a Broader Government Power Agenda Key Point: He ties the EV agenda into broader themes of taxation, population control, social division, and the destruction of Canadian culture and values. He also claims past predictions—like snap elections, Liberal victories, and pandemic manipulation—were accurate. Contextual Headlines: “Canada’s rising carbon taxes stoke anger in rural and working-class areas” – Global News “Are we losing Canadian identity in the push for globalization?” – The Walrus 📉 7. Canada Lacks the Infrastructure or Resources to Hit 2035 Goals Key Point: Even if the policy is well-meaning, Mike insists Canada doesn’t have the grid, charging stations, or mineral access to transition to full EV adoption. Contextual Headlines: “Canada’s EV charging network is far behind targets” – CTV News “Can Canada meet demand for EV minerals without China?” – Financial Post 🧠 8. This Is About Psychological Warfare, Not Sustainability Key Point: Mike frames the EV push as psychological manipulation meant to instill fear, confusion, and division among Canadians—not environmental protection. Contextual Headlines: “Green transition fuels class divide” – Maclean’s “Critics say environmental policies are creating a psychological burden on working families” – National Observer 🔚 Final Message: Mike urges Canadians not to fall for the green narrative, calls for unity, self-reliance, and resistance, and expresses nostalgia for a Canada where hard work could earn you a living without government interference.