'No one is going to defeat President Trump' : Rollins

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On 'Sunday Report' Republican Strategist Ed Rollins and America First Policy Institute Ambassador Jessie Jane Duff join to discuss the race to 2024.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html