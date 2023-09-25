BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
OCT 4TH - EMERGENCY ALERT TEST....ZOMBIE...IT'S IN YOUR HEAD
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
3
617 views • 09/25/2023

“This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public."

Predictive Programming for FEMA October 4th Emergency Alert Test?
https://100percentfedup.com/predictive-programming-for-fema-october-4th-emergency-alert-test/




FEMA and FCC Plan Nationwide Emergency Alert Test for Oct. 4, 2023

Could this film be predictive programming for a real-life ‘Zombie Apocalypse’?

Cell is the second film adaptation of a King story to co-star Cusack and Jackson, after the 2007 film 1408. The film's story follows a New England artist struggling to reunite with his young son after a mysterious signal broadcast over the global cell phone network turns the majority of his fellow humans into mindless vicious animals. Cell is the second film adaptation of a King story to co-star Cusack and Jackson.  The film's story follows a New England artist struggling to reunite with his young son after a mysterious signal broadcast over the global cell phone network turns the majority of his fellow humans into mindless vicious animals.

-----------

Lee Merritt cautions us about the emergency broadcast test on October 4th and 11th

----------

5G Activated Zombie Apocalypse   - GREG REESE

----------

Jason Shurka OCT4TH 5G WARNING








fema5g cell towerspredictive programminggreg reesecelloct 4thoct 11th
