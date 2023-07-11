[May 4, 2016] TFR - 70 - Revolutionary Radio with Lex Meyer: Immortality - Part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Heaven and hell. Life and death. What happens when we die? Do we go to Heaven or Hell. Or does the Bible describe a much different scenario. My guest Lex Meyer believes the latter and I have to say, he’s made some really compelling arguments. See if you agree.
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
