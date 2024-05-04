In 1970, the US Nat'l Guard Killed Four Students at Kent State Ohio for Protesting Against the Vietnam War - The Kent State Massacre - Never Again!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In 1970, the US National Guard killed four students in the state of Ohio for protesting against the Vietnam War, the Kent State massacre.
◾️Today, right-wing media and politicians are calling for campus protests against Israeli genocide to be crushed by that same National Guard.
Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young - Song: "Ohio"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JCS-g3HwXdc&ab_channel=HardRainProductions