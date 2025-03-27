© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Newman: Fort Knox, ACLJ: FOIA, Doug In Exile: Elon Musk, USA Watchdog: Money Laundering | EP1514 - Highlights Begin 03/27/2025 10:00 PM EDST
https://rumble.com/v6raei0-ep1514.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
Alex Newman 03/26 - Will President Trump Find Gold in Fort Knox?
https://rumble.com/embed/v6oxnua/?pub=2trvx
***
ACLJ - Sekulow 03/27 - MAJOR FOIA DISCOVERY on Biden Afghanistan Withdrawal
https://rumble.com/embed/v6p1chc/?pub=2trvx
***
Doug In Exile 03/27 - Elon Musk Consistently Succeeds Despite Widespread Skepticism - Piers Morgan Calls Him A Superhero
https://rumble.com/embed/v6ozt2q/?pub=2trvx
*** 1:20
USA Watchdog 03/27 - US Government is a Big Money Laundering Operation - John Rubino
https://rumble.com/embed/v6oyado/?pub=2trvx
*******************
Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths