THE TRUTH ABOUT MEASLES AND MMR VACCINE | The HighWire

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The HighWire with Del Bigtree | Another measles ‘outbreak’ has triggered COVID-like fear reporting from legacy media. We take you far beyond the fear to discuss the truth about the measles and the MMR vaccine, to put things in a greater perspective.
#Measles #MMR
Air Date: Mar 28, 2024 THE TRUTH ABOUT MEASLES AND MMR VACCINE