Exposing the Agenda in Public Schools to Sexualize Children and Groom Society into accepting Pedophilia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join Max as she interviews April Few of United States Parents Involved in Education, a young mother who is working to stop the sexualization and indoctrination of schoolchildren towards pedophilia. Max and April discuss the globalist influence on education and their agenda to sexualize children and destroy the family unit. They discuss the social agenda imposed on teachers and the decline in real learning as well as solutions and resources for parents in alternate schooling methods and ideas.