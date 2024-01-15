NO fertility studies were done for the #Covid #Vaccine, NOT even in animals - How about that for ‘Safe & Effective’? “They didn’t do fertility studies for the #Covid #Vaccine , they didn’t even do it in animals!!”“The animal studies were EXEMPT, which is most peculiar”. #Pfizer told woman than participated in the trial NOT to get pregnant BUT 25 Woman did get pregnant, 15 had miscarriages and 5 babies were born with congenital heart defects”15/25 miscarriages 5/25 congenital heart defects 20/25 chance of something terrible happening = 80% chance of disaster while you’re pregnant and #Vaccinated Do you guys know that one of my family member’s baby died in his wife’s stomach, a week before she was due? She still had to give birth to their dead baby and she just miscarried againThere is a law against injecting people with an experimental medical intervention, it’s called the #NurembergCode