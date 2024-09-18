Car burning had exploded device inside - At least 100 people were injured in new explosions in Lebanon

At least 100 people were injured in new explosions in Lebanon, reports the Al Hadath TV channel.

Update: The Lebanese Ministry of Health updates the data regarding the victims of today's walkie-talkie explosion in Lebanon:

14 dead and 450 injured.

According to several sources, not only radios, scooters, car radios, and cars are exploding, but also laptops and phones, including iPhones.

Reports say the targeted devices were ICOM walkie talkies, Lebanese media says the scope of the attack was bigger today but the explosions are smaller than Yesterday’s Pager explosions.

Today, As of the moment, One martyr and 100 injuries at least, in the second wave of communication devices explosion committed by the sponsor of worldwide terrorism, Israel.

Israel transferred a complete Brigade to the Northern front today as the explosions were happening in Lebanon. In addition to that, the Israeli army announced that the 98th Division will be set to spread across the Northern border after months of fighting in Gaza. Hebrew website Kodkod reported that the division is on the move now.

Israel Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant:

- We are on the verge of a new phase in the war.

- We are moving forces and resources towards the northern front.

- Our mission is clear and simple: to return our citizens to their towns in the north.

- The army achieved honorable and big achievements in cooperation with other security agencies in the country.







