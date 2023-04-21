New Docs Show CIA Recruited 9/11 HIJACKERS: FBI Says CIA Used Saudis To Skirt Domestic SPYING Laws

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Unredacted documents reveal the CIA recruited 2 of the September 11th
hijackers before they flew planes into the World Trade Center.
Richard Gage, the founder of Architects & Engineers For 911 Truth, is here to detail how the CIA will try and spin these new damning revelations.
The CIA set up the FBI as the scapegoat of the massive intelligence failure surrounding the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Building 1, 2, and 7 collapsed as a result of a controlled demolition.
The CIA conducted covert operations on U.S. soil and it was illegal.
95% of the media is owned by 5 corporations and they are working to bury the news that the CIA committed treason against the people of the United States.
It's not just the rollout of the bioweapons, the big fake corporate crime syndicate has been in operation for a long time.
