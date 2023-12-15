Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Downfall Of The Anti-Racist Grift
channel image
Son of the Republic
635 Subscribers
54 views
Published 2 months ago

Cashing In On Race: Diversity, Equity & Fraud

* It’s all a grift.

* Corporate America is doing the walk of shame.


The full segment including interview with Sonnie Johnson is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (14 December 2023)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6343133796112

Keywords
facebookblmjesse wattersliberalismfraudscamdiversityprogressivismindoctrinationleftismideologyradicalismequityinclusiongriftwokeismcon artistkickbackdeirace hustle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket