Gaza Refugees | Clare Lopez (TPC #1,363)

Clare Lopez and she served in the CIA for 20 years.





Defendtheborder.org





https://ccnationalsecurity.org/ - Citizens Commission on National Security - successor to CC on Benghazi

https://www.theunitedwest.org/ - The United West - when you get a "security" warning, just ignore it & override it - Big Tech censors...

https://americantruthproject.org/ - The American Truth Project - this is the one if they text "LOPEZ" to "88202", they will get all my ATP info/links

https://twitter.com/ClareMLopez - @ClareMLopez

https://www.facebook.com/clare.lopez.54 - Clare Lopez

On Telegram at Lopez Liberty





Follow her twitter: https://twitter.com/ClareMLopez?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor





Her writing: https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2021/06/citizen-patriots-are-fighting-back-clare-m-lopez/





Her website: https://www.centerforsecuritypolicy.org/author/imp_clarem_lopez/





Support the podcast for as little as $1 a month





Locals: https://locals.com/member/tommyspodcast





Merch: https://f2s2.myshopify.com/collections/hoodies





Website: https://www.tommyspodcast.com





Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast





Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&dl_branch=1





Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/tommys_podcast





Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC