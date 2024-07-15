Risk Taker, Russian Paratrooper successfully stormed Ukrainian positions on the 5th floor of a building

The Russian paratrooper who successfully stormed Ukranian positions on the 5th floor of a building in ChasovYar - here he is! Young guy. Kind. Modest. Fearless. He has 3 minor wounds behind him, 4 captured prisoners, and several liberated houses in the city of Chasov Yar.

Source: Simplicus on X.

Cynthia... Glad to see him alive, that he survived, because the short video left me wondering.

Here's the original short video I posted a few or so ago, of him walking across on a door or board?

Russian Risk Taker video:

https://www.brighteon.com/9aaac17b-07ea-4b0c-9be6-c530ebd118e5