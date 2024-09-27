BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

OK GO UPSIDE DOWN
KleckFiles
KleckFiles
66 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 7 months ago

www.kleckfiles.com/?240927-01

MIRROR of Jonathan Kleck https://youtu.be/IvGjhbcXER0

Zack & Jonathan Short


Upside Down & Inside Out

Song by

OK Go

Upside down and inside out

And you can feel it

Upside down and inside out

And you can feel it, feel it

Don't know where your eyes are

But they're not doing what you say

Don't know where your mind is

Baby, but you're better off without it

Inside down and upside out

And you can feel it

Don't stop, can't stop

It's like an airplane going down

I wish I had said

The things you know that I had said

Gravity's just a habit

That you really should, you can't break

So when you met the new you

Were you scared, were you cold, were you kind?

Yeah, when you met the new you

Did someone die inside?

Don't stop, can't stop

It's like a freight train

Don't stop, can't stop

It's like an airplane going down

Don't know where your eyes are

But they're not doing what you say

Don't know where your mind is

Baby, but you're better off without it

Looks like it's time to decide

Are you here, are you now, is this it?

All of those selves that you tried

Wasn't one of them good enough?

Because you're upside down and inside out

And you can feel it.

Inside down and upside out

And you can feel it, feel it

Don't stop, can't stop

It's like a freight train

Don't stop, can't stop

'Til you feel it going down

I wish I had said

The things you know that I had said

Gravity's just a habit

That you really should, you can't break

Upside down and inside out

And you can feel it

Don't stop, can't stop

'Til you feel it going down

Upside down and inside out

And you can feel it

Don't stop, can't stop

'Til you feel it going down

Keywords
kleckjonathankleckfiles
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy