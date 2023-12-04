© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://honkfm.com/2279/the-pureblood-south-white-lung
Lyrics:
Basically, we are not going to take it and we'll be just fuckin' fine
White Lung dreams as the psyop swings
As the void of their plan closes in
The devil came and the media sang
A song of the holy vax
Attempted to cull from the trannies to the dull
Like the jams I spit from my mouth
Hooo-ooo-ooonk...
hooo-ooo-ooonk...
Remember the blight from the Wuhan fright
Where they killed some of our best frens
They gambled life away with the risky stupid jab
And we'nnn-never saw them again
Well I had a life that I liked back before their rules
Now I have HonkFM
We worked away to make a place
On a local server's cyberspace
Hooo-ooo-ooonk...
hooo-ooo-ooonk...
We laughed along, they fell dead and gone
We had the best of times
It fell through the floorboards into deep dark darkness
And never saw normal again
So Honk FM is home and that's where we're staying
To the brigade of the honking hyhm
Fauci says we're wicked, so they just keep on prickin'
At the scab of the open jab
Hooo-ooo-ooonk...
hooo-ooo-ooonk...