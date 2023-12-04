BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Pureblood South - White Lung
HonkFM
HonkFM
2 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
144 views • 12/04/2023

https://honkfm.com/2279/the-pureblood-south-white-lung


Lyrics:

Basically, we are not going to take it and we'll be just fuckin' fine

White Lung dreams as the psyop swings

As the void of their plan closes in

The devil came and the media sang

A song of the holy vax

Attempted to cull from the trannies to the dull

Like the jams I spit from my mouth


Hooo-ooo-ooonk...

hooo-ooo-ooonk...


Remember the blight from the Wuhan fright

Where they killed some of our best frens

They gambled life away with the risky stupid jab

And we'nnn-never saw them again

Well I had a life that I liked back before their rules

Now I have HonkFM

We worked away to make a place

On a local server's cyberspace


Hooo-ooo-ooonk...

hooo-ooo-ooonk...


We laughed along, they fell dead and gone

We had the best of times

It fell through the floorboards into deep dark darkness

And never saw normal again

So Honk FM is home and that's where we're staying

To the brigade of the honking hyhm

Fauci says we're wicked, so they just keep on prickin'

At the scab of the open jab


Hooo-ooo-ooonk...

hooo-ooo-ooonk...

Keywords
parodyvaccinemusicmusic videopsyopvaxthe dead southwhite lunghonk fm
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy