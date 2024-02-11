BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Sorrowful Mother of 6-year-old Hind - Murdered by Israeli Forces - has an Anguished Message for the World and Human Rights Organisations
The mother of 6-year-old Hind has a message for the world and human rights organisations

The question of Hind’s, a 6-year-old Palestinian girl in Gaza, whereabouts have flooded the internet for the past two weeks ever since her phone call with the Palestinian Red Crescent was released. On this call, Hind was pleading that someone come and rescue her from Israeli forces that were surrounding her and other family members in their car. The result of her rescue and this phone call was never concluded until Hind’s body was finally found in a destroyed car 12 days later, alongside a Red Crescent ambulance with dead rescue workers inside. Hind’s mother has a message for the world and for human rights organisations that she says “failed us”. She says she has been pleading for two weeks for someone to find her daughter, and now it is too late.

Sharing from Middle East Eye on YouTube

Adding... I posted another video tonight about them finding her body finally.

