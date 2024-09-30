Are King James Only People Stupid? - [MIRROR]

King James Bible. We are called "emotional" and "ignorant" by these supposed modern "Christians". The reason they treat us this way, is because they know that their position is based on lies, and that they have no higher authority on this earth, then their own minds. I will be releasing some very hardcore documented proof that will show a Masonic connection to the publication of the new versions, and also a satanic call to fight against the King James Version!

