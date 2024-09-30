BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Are King James Only People Stupid? - [MIRROR]
Son Of The Light
Son Of The Light
329 followers
58 views • 7 months ago

King James Bible. We are called "emotional" and "ignorant" by these supposed modern "Christians". The reason they treat us this way, is because they know that their position is based on lies, and that they have no higher authority on this earth, then their own minds. I will be releasing some very hardcore documented proof that will show a Masonic connection to the publication of the new versions, and also a satanic call to fight against the King James Version!

This video is mirrored from the Born Again Barbarian YouTube channel, which you can visit at: https://www.youtube.com/@BryanDenlingerKJVM/videos

biblechristchristiantruthchristianityfaithconspiracyking james biblekjvfreemasonryking jamesking james versionfreemasonkjbking james only
