Using Biblical Prophecies to Destroy the World - Simon Roche Part 1 of 4

Here, Simon discussed his recent hardships, including a phone hack, internet issues, and an assassination plot involving a state spy. He also analyzed the Ukraine war, suggesting it is a Western-instigated conflict aimed at provoking a larger NATO-Russia war. Roche referenced biblical prophecies, particularly the Book of Ecclesiastes, to explain the urgency for global conflict, linking it to the end times and the Greater Israel project. He highlighted the strategic importance of Syria's Tartus naval base for Russia and the potential for a major conflict involving multiple nations, including Turkey and the USA.





Simon Roche's Personal Struggles and Exhaustion

• Simon Roche explains his exhaustion.

• Simon describes moving to a new home without internet, dealing with freezing temperatures, and having his phone hacked.

• He recounts an assassination plot against him, involving a state spy who brought dangerous individuals to his farm.

• Simon mentions the relief of getting satellite internet and the subsequent exhaustion he felt after regaining access.





Assassination Plot and Farm Security

• Simon elaborates on the assassination plot, explaining how a spy brought known criminals to his farm.

• He describes the spy's suspicious behavior and discovery of the plot.

• Simon explains the danger posed by the criminals and the measures taken to remove them from the farm.

• He confirms that the criminals left the farm, and the spy was dismissed from his job.

• Simon expresses relief.





At 10:20 Simon Gives an Update on Global Events: Ukraine War and NATO-Russia Conflict

• Brian Ruhe and Simon discuss the Ukraine war, mentioning Biden's escalation of the conflict by sending more missiles.

• Simon argues that the Ukraine war is a Western-instigated conflict, referencing Putin's 2007 speech at the Munich Security Conference.

• He highlights Ukraine's bio-weapons laboratories near Russia's borders.

• Simon mentions Boris Johnson's admission that the Ukraine conflict is a proxy war between NATO and Russia.

• He emphasizes the Western desire for a war between NATO and Russia, not just Ukraine and Russia.





Chemical and Biological Warfare Threats

• Simon discusses the evidence presented by Russia of Ukraine importing substances for chemical and biological warfare.

• He mentions that Ukraine's missile attacks on Russian territory are operated by the USA, UK, and France.

• Russia's deployment of the Orishnik missile and the recent revelation of North Korea having Topol M intercontinental ballistic missiles.

• He explains the strategic importance of the Tartus naval base in Syria for Russia.

• Simon emphasizes the urgency of the situation and the potential for a major conflict involving multiple nations.





Biblical Prophecies and End-Times

• Simon introduces the concept of the Talmud's timeline for the destruction of the earth, referencing the Book of Ecclesiastes.

• He explains the 28 epochs of God's blessings and the current epoch of war, which began in 1812 with Napoleon.

• Simon discusses the urgency for these groups to destroy the world before the time of peace, as they believe God will not allow it then.

• He connects these beliefs to the Third Temple, the coming of the Messiah, and the Greater Israel project.

• Simon mentions the necessity to eradicate Gaza and expand Israel to fulfill these prophecies.





Syria and the Greater Israel Project

• Brian brings up the fall of Syria and the potential conflict involving Turkey and Russia.

• Simon discusses the collapse of Syrian forces and the possibility of a pre-planned execution of the Greater Israel project.

• He explains the strategic importance of Syria for Israel and the potential for conflict over the Tartus naval base.

• Simon mentions the involvement of various forces in Syria, including Turkish, Israeli, and American-backed groups.

• He emphasizes the urgency of the situation and the potential for a major conflict involving multiple nations.





Prophecy of the Star of Jacob

• Simon introduces the prophecy of the star of Jacob, which is believed to herald the end days.

• He explains the rabbis' search for a moving star that appears on the 25th of Elul and disintegrates after 70 days.

• Simon mentions a recent sighting of a comet that fits this description and the rabbis' excitement.

• He connects the fall of Damascus to this prophecy, emphasizing the urgency for these groups to expedite the end of the world.

• Simon discusses the potential for a major conflict triggered by the disintegration of the star.





