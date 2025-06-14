BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Man Forgets Father's Day and Dies As A Result. How Could You Forget Fathers Day!
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
37 followers
Follow
23 views • 3 months ago

Father's Day is often forgotten by many individuals across the world. In every nation across the globe we see the peril of what happens in families when Father's Day is forgotten.


Exodus 20:8-11


8 Remember the sabbath day, to keep it holy.


9 Six days shalt thou labour, and do all thy work:


10 But the seventh day is the sabbath of the Lord thy God: in it thou shalt not do any work, thou, nor thy son, nor thy daughter, thy manservant, nor thy maidservant, nor thy cattle, nor thy stranger that is within thy gates:


11 For in six days the Lord made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that in them is, and rested the seventh day: wherefore the Lord blessed the sabbath day, and hallowed it.


#FathersDay

#MothersDay

#Family

#sda

#Antichrist

#Trump

#faith

#Christianity

#BibleProphecy


#Sabbath

#SundayLaw


#SeventhDayAdventist

#SDAChurch

#SDASermon

#Adventist


#DavidHouse

#SDA


#DarkDay


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

Keywords
christianitydonald trumpsdabible prophecycatholic churchseventh daysabbath dayfathers daysaving health ministriesdavid houseseventh day adventist sermonman forgets fathers day
