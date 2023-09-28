EMINEN HATES TRUMP, TRENDS ON TWITTER FOR COMPLAINING INARTICULATELY...WHAT A BITCH!

White rapper Eminem sat in a dark studio and complained about the fact that Donald Trump makes him so angry that he cannot articulate how he feels and believe me he was completely inarticulate.





What disappoints me the most is that when somebody with a touch of fame decides to cry like a bitch in a dark room, they trend on Twitter and make more money. I cannot believe the celebrity worship that America has fallen for and it's getting stronger not weaker. Hollywood is full of pedophiles and morons and the music industry is worse, so who really gives a shit what any singer has to say about anything to do about politics? You do!





