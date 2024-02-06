Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - February 5, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2209 -Their treasonous plan is working. Can any news coming out of the Middle East be believed. Boeing discovers miss drilled holes. New York father loses legal battle to stop 8 year old from transitioning. Where have all the men gone? Political correctness is destroying the western world. Why do energy drinks cause depression? Plus much more High energy must listen show!