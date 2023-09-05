CAN YOU BELIEVE THEY ARE DOING THIS ?!?!?!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM!
https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934
For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!
To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected]
Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/
Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods!
https://mfoods.shop/eea
We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi
https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our Channels
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Thank you so much for your support!
https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1699122464012353970
https://twitter.com/chematierra/status/1698916605139235307
https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1698869162209067205
https://twitter.com/DC_Draino/status/1699158154481733706
https://www.myfoxhurricane.com/storm1_track.html
https://www.myfoxhurricane.com/storm1_models.html
https://twitter.com/RyanMaue/status/1698850084539056485
https://twitter.com/RyanMaue/status/1698850084539056485
https://twitter.com/KatieDaviscourt/status/1698909341817213408
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1699125564978672069
https://twitter.com/yangyubin1998/status/1699019976752136324
https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidhambling/2020/09/21/when-the-cia-tried-to-weaponize-lightning/?sh=6df3d53177c0
https://theconversation.com/the-us-has-a-history-of-testing-biological-weapons-on-the-public-were-infected-ticks-used-too-120638
https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1699166391482409036
https://twitter.com/BBCBreaking/status/1699170132415713610
https://twitter.com/DiedSuddenly_/status/1698909984623329673
https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1699173608046596292
https://realityslipping.files.wordpress.com/2012/11/operation-popeye1.jpg?w=1024&h=688
https://twitter.com/WxNB_/status/1699092004188094868
https://twitter.com/DrEliDavid/status/1699125246647771574