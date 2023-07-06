Exploring the Intersection of Cannabis and Artificial Intelligence





Join us as we delve into the groundbreaking advancements, innovative applications, and transformative potential that AI brings to the world of cannabis.





From automated cultivation systems and strain optimization to personalized product recommendations and predictive analytics, we explore how AI is reshaping cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and even the overall cannabis experience.





Get ready to explore the synergistic blend of cannabis and AI, unraveling the mysteries, uncovering the opportunities, and embracing the future of this dynamic partnership.





Guests:

Jason Webb, President- Beyond Safe Products

They provide high quality, USDA Organic products for cleaning and farming to help reduce the presence of toxic chemicals in our ecosystem.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jason-webb-a14018263





Jo Azavedo, Founder of Total Package Copper Bags

Total Package Copper Bags are a new type of packaging that uses copper-infused polymer to prevent oxidation and microbial growth, keeping cannabis products fresh and flavorful for over a year. They are recyclable, reusable, smell-proof, sealable, antimicrobial, static-free, and UV-resistant.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/totalpackagecopperbags/



